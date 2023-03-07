6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of casualties or major damage.

The shallow quake struck at about 2:00 pm (0600 GMT), a few kilometres from Maragusan municipality in the mountainous gold-mining province of Davao de Oro on Mindanao island.

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more harm than deeper ones, but local authorities said there were no reports of major damage.

Cherrylyn Dapiton of the Maragusan disaster office confirmed there had been a landslide near a road, but it had not affected anyone or blocked traffic.

Photos on the local government's Facebook page showed patients on beds or in wheelchairs outside a hospital after they were evacuated from the facility.