Top NGO leader presses Taliban on letting women work

The Taliban have “basically agreed” to let one of Afghanistan’s biggest foreign aid organisations continue employing women, the group’s head said, but told him it would take time.

Jan Egeland, director-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), said the issue of women’s employment -- and education for girls -- had been central to meetings he had held with Taliban officials since his arrival at the weekend.

The NRC -- which has operated for years in the impoverished country, including in Taliban-controlled areas -- would struggle to assist millions of needy people unless the Taliban allowed women to return to work for the group, he said.