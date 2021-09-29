Ukraine offers healthcare, online schooling to residents in annexed Crimea

Under the new measures, Ukraine will offer online education classes to Crimean school children and invite them to participate in summer holiday camps. Crimean residents may also receive online medical consultations or can travel to Kyiv-controlled territory for care.
Southern regions bordering Crimea will receive new roads and more state funding for services such as Covid testing and vaccination centres - to make it easier for residents to cross into Kyiv-controlled areas.
Ukraine will also roll out new ways to monitor what it says are human rights abuses committed by the Russian authorities in Crimea. Moscow has denied such violations in the past.
"We approve comprehensive documents that contain detailed steps for de-occupation, involve the best experts and analysts from around the world," prime minister Denys Shmygal told a televised government meeting.
"We also work with our partner countries and within international organizations to ensure that the topic of Crimea is constantly on the global agenda."
Russia's annexation of Crimea in March 2014 drew Western sanctions. Western countries and most of the rest of the world recognise the Black Sea peninsula as Ukrainian. Russia justified the takeover by the need to protect the ethnic Russian population there.