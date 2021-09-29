Ukraine offers healthcare, online schooling to residents in annexed Crimea

Ukraine's government on Wednesday approved a series of measures aimed at restoring control over Crimea, including offering medical care and online education classes to schoolchildren living in the territory annexed by Russia in 2014.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants to keep international attention on the fate of Crimea and thwart attempts by Russia to legitimise its takeover of the area.

Relations between Kyiv and Moscow plummeted after the annexation and the outbreak of war between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 in the past seven years.