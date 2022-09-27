Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Thousands of Japanese offered flowers and prayers on Tuesday in honour of assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe ahead of a controversial state funeral attended by hundreds of foreign dignitaries.

Abe's ashes will arrive in the afternoon for the ceremony at Tokyo's Budokan venue, but a huge line of people gathered from early in the morning to lay flowers at a mourning tent nearby.

Koji Takamori came all the way from northern Hokkaido with his nine-year-old son.

"I wanted to thank him. He has done so much for Japan," the 46-year-old told AFP.

"The way he died was so shocking.

"To be honest, I also came because there has been so much opposition. It's almost like I'm here to oppose those who are opposing this (funeral)," he added.