North Korea test-fires missiles as part of mock 'nuclear attack'

"A firing drill for simulated tactical nuclear attack was conducted at dawn of 2 September to warn the enemies of the actual nuclear war danger," KCNA reported.

"Two long-range strategic cruise missiles tipped with mock nuclear warheads were fired" from North Korea's west coast, into the sea to the south, it said.

South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said Saturday that an unspecified number of cruise missiles were launched at around 4:00am (1900 GMT) towards the Yellow Sea, adding the specifications of the missiles were being evaluated.