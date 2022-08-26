China’s navy begins to erase imaginary Taiwan Strait median line

“They want to increase pressure on us with the end goal of us giving up the median line,” said one Taiwanese official familiar with security planning in the region.

“They want to make that a fact,” said the official, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the issue.

Some Taiwanese officials say it would be “impossible” for the island to abandon the concept of a buffer that the line represents.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told a news conference this month a change in the status quo could not be tolerated.

“We need to join our hands with likeminded partners to make sure that the median line is still there, to safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Wu said.

Other officials and security analysts warn that it would be difficult for the island to defend the line without raising the risk of dangerous escalation.