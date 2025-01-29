India, China agree to resume air travel

India and China have agreed to resume direct air services after nearly five years and work on resolving differences over trade and economic issues, New Delhi said, as relations continue to thaw after a deadly 2020 border clash.

Following a meeting on Monday in Beijing between India's top diplomat Vikram Misri and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, India's foreign ministry said that both sides would negotiate a framework on the flights' resumption at an "early date".

China's foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that flights would resume, and said Wang had told Misri that China and India should commit to "mutual support and mutual achievement" rather than "suspicion" and "alienation".

"Specific concerns in the economic and trade areas were discussed with a view to resolving these issues and promoting long-term policy transparency and predictability," the Indian statement said, without going into detail.