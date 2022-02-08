Australia PM apologises for abuse, bullying in parliament

"But I am sorry for far more than that -- for all of those who came before Ms Higgins and endured the same."

"Over many decades, an ecosystem, a culture, was perpetuated where bullying, abuse, harassment, and in some cases even violence, became normalised," he said.

Higgins went public in January last year, sparking nationwide protests. Australians were shocked by the alleged abuse she experienced, but also the way she was treated when she told her bosses.

She said she felt pressured not to go to the police ahead of the 2019 election and described a "culture of silence" in Australian political parties. In the wake of Higgins' allegations, and those of other staffers who came forward after her, the government launched multiple inquiries.