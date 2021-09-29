Ex Australia PM says successor ‘deceitful’ on nuclear subs

“Morrison has not acted in good faith. He deliberately deceived France. He makes no defence of his conduct other than to say it was in Australia’s national interest,” Turnbull told the National Press Club in Canberra.

“France believes it has been deceived and humiliated, and she was. This betrayal of trust will dog our relations with Europe for years,” he added.

“The Australian government has treated the French Republic with contempt.”

Turnbull said that despite the new US-Britain-Australia defence partnership, there was no contract signed for Australia to buy nuclear-powered submarines, expected to be either Britain’s Astute or the larger US Virginia class.