New Zealand PM Ardern to resign next month

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced she will resign next month, saying she no longer has "enough in the tank" to remain as leader.

"I am human. We give as much as we can for as long as we can and then it's time. And for me, it's time," she said at a meeting of members of her Labour Party.

"I just don't have enough in the tank for another four years."

Ardern became prime minister in a coalition government in 2017 and then led her centre-left Labour Party to a comprehensive victory in an election three years later.