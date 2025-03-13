Reform, social justice and tackling abuse: 12 years of Pope Francis

Later that year, he stripped the cardinal title from abusive US priest Theodore McCarrick, and in 2019 removed his status as a priest.

Also in 2019, he held an unprecedented summit that heard from victims, where he promised an “all-out battle” against clerical abuse.

Concrete changes followed, from opening up Vatican archives to lay courts to making it compulsory to report suspicions of abuse and any attempts to cover it up to Church authorities.

However, anything said in the confessional box remains sacrosanct -- and activists say he has not done enough.

One campaigner, Anne Barrett Doyle, told AFP last year that the reforms had been “superficial”.

“Structurally, they retain all the elements of cover-up: lack of transparency, lack of external oversight, lack of mandatory severe sanctions,” she said.