India, China strike border patrol pact that could ease ties, top official says

Ties have been strained since clashes between their troops on the largely undemarcated frontier left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead in 2020.

Asked if Modi and Xi would hold talks this week, Misri said the prime minister’s bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia’s southwestern city of Kazan were still being planned.

Slow progress during talks over the last four years to end the standoff hurt business ties between the world’s two most populous nations, with New Delhi tightening scrutiny of investment by Chinese firms and halting major projects.

This month, India’s army chief said New Delhi wanted the status on the frontier in the western Himalayas restored to the position before April 2020, when the stand-off began and warned the situation would stay sensitive until that was achieved.

The two sides need to tackle difficult issues beyond the “low-hanging fruit” already grasped, said general Upendra Dwivedi, adding that “positive signalling” by diplomats required the military commanders of both to follow through on the ground.