Biden, Israeli PM seek to reset relations, narrow differences on Iran

President Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday will seek to reset the tone of US-Israeli relations in their first White House meeting and find common ground on Iran despite differences on how to deal with its nuclear program.

In talks overshadowed by the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the two leaders will try to turn the page on years of tensions between Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was close to former president Donald Trump, and the last Democratic administration led by Barack Obama with Biden as his vice president.

In what’s been planned as a low-key meeting, Bennett wants to move on from Netanyahu’s combative public style and instead manage disagreements constructively behind closed doors between Washington and its closest Middle East ally.