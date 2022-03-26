Biden meets top Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw

Biden could be seen seated at a long white table between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, facing Kuleba and Reznikov, an AFP reporter said.

There were Ukrainian and US flags in the background.

Biden last met Kuleba in Washington on 22 February -- two days before Russia began its assault.

Since then, Kuleba has also met with Blinken in Poland next to the border with Ukraine on 5 March.

Biden is on the second and final day of a visit to Poland after he met with EU and NATO leaders in Brussels earlier in the week.

On Friday, he met with US soldiers stationed in Poland near the Ukrainian border and with aid workers helping refugees fleeing the conflict.