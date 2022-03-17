International

Biden's comments on Putin 'unacceptable and unforgivable': Kremlin

AFP
Moscow, Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia on 4 June, 2021
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia on 4 June, 2021Reuters file photo

US president Joe Biden's reference to Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal" over his military operation in Ukraine is "unacceptable and unforgivable," the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"We believe such rhetoric to be unacceptable and unforgivable on the part of the head of a state, whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world," said Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to the state news agencies TASS and Ria Novosti.

Peskov was responding to a question about an earlier comment made by Biden with regard to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters earlier Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read more from International
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement