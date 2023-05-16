How a deadly bat virus found new ways to infect people

Scientists suspect Nipah has lived among flying foxes for millennia.

But the spillovers of recent decades have illustrated a versatility the virus wields as a pathogen: its ability to infect cells that possess so-called ephrin-B receptors. These receptors regulate what gets in or out of cells that line vital organs and the central nervous system. Because all mammals have similar receptors, Nipah is able to infect many of them, including humans.

Whether Sabith ate contaminated fruit or somehow came into direct contact with a bat, the virus entered his cells. From there, it would have replicated and moved through the organs of his body, eventually infecting his brain and respiratory tract, according to descriptions by Nipah experts of how the disease progresses. Once he began coughing, it easily spread from Sabith to others through droplets.

In earlier outbreaks, the mechanism was less direct.

In 1998, pig production in Malaysia was at an all-time high. Driven by growing demand for pork, the pig population that year swelled to 3 million head, according to one study, a 50 per cent increase in less than a decade. For extra income, many pig farmers also planted fruit orchards.

In the Kinta Valley, about 200 km north of Kuala Lumpur, the concentration of pigs and mango trees was particularly high. Flying foxes once roosted in tall forest, living off wild fruit and the nectar of flowering trees. But later, as their habitat diminished, the dog-faced megabats sought out farmed fruit instead.

One colony established itself near a farm with 30,000 pigs and groves of mango. Farm workers there later told scientists that flying foxes at night would raid the fruit trees, some of whose branches overhung pigpens.

"They're very messy eaters," said Juliet Pulliam, an epidemiologist at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, who authored a reconstruction of the outbreak. "They tend to slobber everywhere and drop things as they're eating. They also tend to urinate and defecate and lighten the load before they take off."

At some point, the virus infected the pigs. The animals began coughing.

Initially unalarmed, the farm sold piglets to other farms and sent mature pigs for slaughter. Soon, some of the farm workers and the drivers who transported the animals sickened. Slaughterhouse workers also fell ill. Unlike the pigs, the workers' main symptom was fever, not cough.

Because many victims died of brain inflammation, public health officials initially suspected Japanese encephalitis, a mosquito-borne disease with similar symptoms. They fogged the region with insecticides, but the virus continued to spread.

In March 1999, scientists analyzed the spinal fluid of a victim from the town of Kampung Sungai Nipah. Kaw Bing Chua, a Malaysian virologist, identified the pathogen, later named Nipah after the village. The Malaysian government soon after ordered the slaughter of a million pigs, ending the outbreak that infected nearly 300 people and killed more than 100.

A year later, Chua's team found the same strain of Nipah virus in flying foxes. The cause of the epidemic became clear, Chua said: deforestation followed by the integration of pig-farming and fruit orchards. Malaysia's government placed restrictions on orchards near pig farms. The country hasn't documented an outbreak since.

In 2001, Nipah found another path, 4,000 km away, once again abetted by close proximity between bats and people. Starting in northeast India, then in Bangladesh, patients appeared in hospitals with fevers. This time, many had coughs.

The outbreak in India and two more in Bangladesh killed 62 of 91 people infected before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control detected a new strain of Nipah, studies and public health data show. Scientists found antibodies to the virus in animals nearby – flying foxes.

Unlike in Malaysia, where most victims had direct contact with infected pigs, this strain was passing from person to person. It caused coughs and also spread via droplets.

"Pathogens that could concern us have two tricks," said Emily Gurley, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore, who studied the outbreaks in Bangladesh. "One is the ability to cross species and infect people. The other is to be efficient at spreading between people."

Doctors were still unsure how the virus had spilled over, though.

In 2005, an outbreak in Tangail, a central district of Bangladesh, killed 11 of 12 victims. Gurley and colleagues hurried to the region and sifted for clues in the victims' daily routines. They were struck by one common element: Seven of those sickened had consumed raw date palm sap, a sweet, local delicacy tapped from area trees.

A man whose young son was one of the victims said he often heard bats in the trees above taps he set around his home and sometimes found feces in the sap he collected, Gurley and colleagues wrote in their research.

In addition to home tree taps, date palm juice is collected on plantations. With infrared cameras, the scientists filmed flying foxes at area plantations licking syrup with their long, pink tongues – and their saliva and urine dripping into the buckets beneath.

Through the sap, studies showed, the virus was infecting people directly, without passing through another animal. "Case fatality if you're infected through date palm sap," Gurley told Reuters: "90 per cent or higher."

Despite warnings by public health officials to avoid drinking raw date palm sap, more than 160 have died since then.

In the city of Ishwardi, doctors this year patrolled with megaphones and broadcast warnings from loudspeakers at mosques after Soad Hossain, a 7-year-old boy, died of Nipah on Jan. 23. He had drunk sap from a tree in his yard.

His parents told Reuters they had never heard of Nipah. "Nothing could make up for or console this loss," said his father, Mohammad Sanwar Hossain, a 33-year-old day laborer.

F.A. Asma Khan, a physician and regional official for Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told Reuters that some Bangladeshis, especially some who are illiterate, remain hard to reach despite the government's public awareness campaigns.

"Biological disaster"

A study Gurley co-authored found evidence suggesting that bats had adapted to the fragmented forests and dense population of western Bangladesh. They split into smaller colonies scattered throughout villages, where they fed on human food sources.

Few places had more potential for spillover than Kerala. In the past half century, the Indian state changed dramatically.

Lush forest in the early 1970s carpeted nearly 25,000 of Kerala's 38,000 sq km, according to a report by the Indian Institute of Science's Centre for Ecological Sciences. From 1973 to 2016, more than a third of that woodland disappeared, with rapid urbanization and expansion of plantations. Kerala is one of India's leading producers of rubber, coffee, coconut and spices.

"In the name of development, we degraded the landscapes which are ecologically fragile," report co-author T.V. Ramachandra told Reuters. "We made the region more vulnerable."

Urban areas, meanwhile, ballooned from 95 sq km to more than 4,000. Three of the world's 50 fastest-growing metropolitan areas are in Kerala, according to UN urban population estimates for large cities.

A study by an international team of scientists, based on 2000-2018 data, listed Kerala among the top seven "global hotspots" for the potential emergence of a new, SARS-related coronavirus. The authors cited deforestation, high livestock density and human encroachment on bat habitat as "major factors contributing to the spillover of zoonotic infectious diseases."

But Nipah emerged first.

Flying foxes abound in coastal areas of Kerala and in the midlands, wooded hills running north and south between the sea and mountains to the east. The open terrain accommodates the bats' large wingspan. A 2022 study that mapped the distribution of bat species in Kerala found 90 per cent of flying fox territory there is unprotected, vulnerable to development.

The coast and midlands are where most of Kerala's growth has occurred. It's also where three recent spillovers happened: the 2018 outbreak that began with Sabith and two individual cases since.

Malik Fasil Madala, a wildlife ecologist who studies flying foxes at Kerala Agricultural University, has observed destruction of the animals' habitat for mining and construction. He cited studies that found evidence that stress from such disturbances weakens bats' ability to fend off viruses. "And virus spillover tends to happen more," Madala said.

After the 2018 spillover, public health officials began a campaign to dissuade residents from eating fruit with bite marks or doing anything that could disturb flying fox colonies. But residents say the bats have become increasingly difficult to avoid.

Gokul Krishna, a telecommunications student, couldn't leave the house in the evening without encountering flying foxes. The bats flocked to a mango tree just outside the door of the home where he and other family members lived.

The Reuters analysis found that nearly 90 per cent of the roughly 200 sq km around the home – outside the city of Kochi, Kerala's largest – was at high risk for spillover.