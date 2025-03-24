US-Russia talks on Ukraine to begin in Saudi Arabia

US and Russian officials meet in Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks on a partial ceasefire in the Ukraine war, a day after delegates from Washington and Kyiv had their own discussions.

US President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the three-year war and hopes talks in Riyadh could pave the way for a breakthrough.

Both sides have proposed different plans for temporary ceasefires, but cross-border attacks have meanwhile continued unabated.

Originally planned to take place simultaneously to enable shuttle diplomacy—with the United States going back and forth between the delegations—the talks are now taking place one after the other.