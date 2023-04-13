US, Philippines troops fire anti-tank system in largest ever joint war games

US and Philippine troops turned their Javelin anti-tank missiles on cars standing in as enemy vehicles on Thursday, in the allies’ largest ever war games.

Under a plume of black smoke, three sedans parked on scrubland were crushed by missiles fired from about 600 metres (0.37 miles) away by three soldiers at a military base in the north of the Philippines.

The annual Balikatan manoeuvres follow a three-day Chinese military exercise that simulated targeted strikes and a blockade of self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.