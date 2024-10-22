China says reached 'resolution' with India

China said Tuesday it had reached a "resolution" with India over issues related to their disputed border, after New Delhi said it had struck a deal with Beijing for military patrols along the frontier.

China and India, the world's two most populous nations, are intense rivals and have regularly accused each other of trying to seize territory along their unofficial divide, known as the Line of Actual Control.

After a border skirmish in 2020, which killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers, both sides pulled back tens of thousands of troops and agreed not to send patrols into a narrow strip surrounding the Line of Actual Control.

Beijing's foreign ministry said Tuesday it had given its "positive approval" to a border deal, confirming a similar statement by New Delhi on Monday.