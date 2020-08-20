China faces questions over 'vaccinated' workers sent overseas

China faced demands on Thursday to explain why a state-backed firm claimed it had vaccinated dozens of staff against the coronavirus before sending them back to work at a mine in Papua New Guinea.

The China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC) -- which controls a major nickel mine in the country -- warned local authorities that 48 staff who returned from China this month may test positive for the virus because they had received a vaccine.

In response, Papua New Guinea authorities called for "immediate clarification" from Beijing and blocked a charter flight full of Chinese workers that was due to land Thursday.

The pandemic has disrupted operations at several lucrative mines in Papua New Guinea, one of the Pacific's poorest nations.