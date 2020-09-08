China says forced to take ‘countermeasures’ against India

China on Tuesday said its troops were forced to take “countermeasures” after Indian soldiers crossed their tense Himalayan border and opened fire.

The relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbours has deteriorated since a clash in the Ladakh region on 15 June in which 20 Indian troops were killed.

Beijing’s defence ministry accused India of “severe military provocation” after soldiers crossed the Line of Actual Control in the western border region Monday and “opened fire to threaten the Chinese border defence patrol officers”.

“The Chinese border defence troops were forced to take corresponding countermeasures to stabilise the terrain situation,” said Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).