What is China’s strategy for Central Asia?

“Prior to the pandemic, China was on its way to be the biggest trading partner for all Central Asian countries, and while the numbers dipped dramatically during the pandemic, I would expect China to be back as the top trading partner over the next year or so,” said Raffaello Pantucci, senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore.

After the summit in Xi’an, Beijing is expected to launch new visa-free initiatives with several Central Asian countries. Currently, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have both reached agreements with China regarding visa-free regimes while Kyrgyzstan is still negotiating the terms with Beijing.

Yau from the Atlantic Council told DW that the visa-free regime is connected to the opening of Central Asian exports to China, as countries in the region have been trying to sell a bigger variety of products to China for years. “[The visa-free regime] is a card that China will play with Central Asia and this can’t be done without the free flow of businessmen,” she said, adding that China had already established similar agreements with nations in Southeast Asia.

Pantucci from RSIS noted that several Central Asian countries border the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, where Chinese authorities have been cracking down on the Uyghur ethnic minority.

“What’s important to China about Central Asia is the fact that it’s next to Xinjiang, and therefore, Xinjiang’s development is quite intimately connected to this part of the world,” Pantucci told DW.