Huawei CFO freed after US deal on fraud charges, detained Canadians head home

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was headed home from Vancouver on Saturday as two Canadians were released from prison in China, ending a bitter diplomatic row that has poisoned ties for three years.

Meng and the two Canadians -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor -- are all on their way back to their home countries after years of being detained in what critics have called "hostage diplomacy".

Meng, the 49-year-old daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the billionaire founder of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, was granted release in a Vancouver court hearing after three years of house arrest in Canada while fighting extradition to the United States.

This came hours after US prosecutors announced an agreement under which fraud charges against her are to be suspended and eventually dropped.

She then quickly boarded a flight to the city of Shenzhen, returning to China for the first time since her arrest at Vancouver's international airport at the behest of US authorities on December 1, 2018.

Meanwhile, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announced that the two detained Canadians had left Chinese airspace, and were on their way home.

Their plane was expected to land Saturday in Canada, Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa, adding they had gone through "an unbelievably difficult ordeal."

The "Two Michaels" were detained just days after Meng on what Ottawa has contended were "trumped up" espionage charges. In turn, Beijing called Meng's case "a purely political incident."