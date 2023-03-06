Is China secretly imposing unilateral sanctions?

Gathering information on China's sanctions is difficult because quite often they are not announced publicly. "If you ask a Chinese diplomat, they won't normally admit to using sanctions except in narrow circumstances," Darren Lim, a senior lecturer at the ANU College of Asia and the Pacific, commented to DW.

China imposes formal sanctions when it is on the defensive, for example, in response to former US President Donald Trump's trade war or high-level American officials visiting Taiwan. When Nancy Pelosi, the then-US house speaker, visited Taiwan in 2022, China Customs Administration suspended imports of more than 2,000 food products from the island as well as exports of natural sand essential for Taiwan.

In other cases, China resorts to informal mechanisms. "Many of the other Chinese sanctions take the form of administrative decisions, for example, not renewing an export license or rejecting an export shipment for labeling or phytosanitary issues," Lim explained.

Thus, researchers often have to rely on information from individual entrepreneurs involved in business with China to determine which sanctions have been lifted and which are still in force.

Another mechanism of China's sanctions is public boycotts. In 2020, the fashion brand H&M expressed concerns about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang, which produces about a fifth of the world's cotton, and stopped buying cotton from the region.

"These companies will say something about human rights issues and then that will lead to boycotts from the Chinese public. And the Chinese government is involved in that it is helping foment that boycott. They are just enabling the public to punish these companies," Lim told DW.

H&M and several other Western fashion brands became targets of public boycotts and then disappeared from China's most popular e-commerce platforms, Tmall and JD.com.