Deep fake footage purports to show Ukrainian president capitulating

A poorly edited video purporting to show Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky publicly capitulating to Russian demands drew widespread ridicule on Wednesday, but experts said it could be a harbinger of more sophisticated deceptions to come.

The video appeared to show an ashen-faced Zelensky speaking from the presidential lectern and urging his countrymen to down their weapons in the face of Russian invaders.

Internet users immediately flagged the discrepancies between the skin tone on Zelensky's neck and face, the odd accent in the video, and the pixelation around his head.