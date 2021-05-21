Ending Covid-19 pandemic possible at cost US dollar 50b: IMF

The International Monetary Fund on Friday unveiled a US dollar 50 billion proposal to end the Covid-19 pandemic by vaccinating at least 40 per cent of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and at least 60 per cent by the first half of 2022.

Doing so, IMF officials say, would inject the equivalent of US dollar 9 trillion into the global economy by 2025 due to a faster resumption of economic activity, with rich countries potentially benefiting the most.

The pandemic has killed more than 3.5 million people across the world, and projections point to highly unequal health prospects well into 2022, which poses "severe risks" for the world, including heightened chances of social unrest and geopolitical tensions, the IMF said.

Across Africa, just 2 per cent of the population has been vaccinated, compared to 40 per cent for the United States and 20 per cent in Europe. Barring quick action, many poor nations will not see large percentages of their populations vaccinated until 2023, the IMF said.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva told a health summit hosted by the European Commission and Group of 20 major economies that it made sense for rich economies to boost donations to ensure a faster end to the pandemic.