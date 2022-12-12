Russia sought to swap ex-US Marine for 'assassin' held in Germany

Kirby acknowledged on ABC's "This Week" that "there was a claim that they wanted a man named Mr Krasikov, that the Germans have held in custody."
"That just wasn't considered a serious offer," said Kirby, who characterized Krasikov as "an assassin."
Kirby had told CNN in late July that including Krasikov in any deal was "a bad-faith attempt (by Moscow) to avoid a very serious offer" from the US side.
On Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the Krasikov matter.
Krasikov is serving a life sentence in Germany for murdering a Chechen fighter in a park in Berlin in 2019, a killing which German authorities say was ordered by Russian intelligence services.
Some US diplomats believe the demand for Krasikov's release originated with president Vladimir Putin, who was wary of providing a political boost to President Joe Biden at a time of fierce hostility over Ukraine, The New York Times reported.
Roger Carstens, special US presidential envoy for hostage affairs, told CNN he had spoken to Whelan on Friday, the day after the Griner-Bout swap, and Whelan expressed his "frustration."
"Here's what I told him. I said: 'Paul, you have the commitment of this president. The president's focused. The secretary of state's focused.'"
"'Keep the faith. We're coming to get you.'"
Carstens also provided some of the first details of Griner's demeanor during her flight back to the United States from the United Arab Emirates, following a flight from Russia.