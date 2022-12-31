Former pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Former pope Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announced Saturday, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.

His death brings to an end an unprecedented situation in which two "men in white" -- Benedict and his successor Pope Francis -- had co-existed within the walls of the tiny city state.

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

His body will be displayed from Monday morning in the solemn setting of Saint Peter's Basilica, to allow the faithful to pay their respects.