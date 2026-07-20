Burnham becomes PM vowing 10-year plan for Britain

New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Monday promised to set out a 10-year-plan for Britain, to ease the cost of living crisis and outlined policy goals including an end to sleeping on the streets.

Accompanied by his wife Marie-France van Heel, Burnham earlier met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace to become the head of government after Keir Starmer resigned.

Burnham, 56, arrived at Downing Street to resounding applause from supporters and acknowledged he was the country's seventh prime minister since the start of 2016.

Britain needed to show the world it could "regain stability", he said, vowing to offer "a new political model" and "build a new economy".