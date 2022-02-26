198 civilians killed in Russian invasion: Ukraine

Speaking in a new video address, Zelensky accused Moscow of seeking to overthrow him and establish a puppet state in Ukraine.
"We've derailed their plan," the 44-year-old leader said, stressing that the Ukrainian army was in control of the capital Kyiv and main cities around it.
Zelensky said Russians have deployed "missiles, fighters, drones, artillery, armoured vehicles, saboteurs, and airborne forces" against Ukraine and have hit "residential areas."
In the meantime, Ukrainian forces repulsed a Russian attack on Kyiv but "sabotage groups" infiltrated the capital, officials said Saturday as a defiant president Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Ukraine would never give in.
On the third day of an invasion that Ukraine said has killed 198 civilians including three children, Russia also brushed off the barrage of Western sanctions and said it had fired cruise missiles at military targets.
Wearing olive green military-style clothing and looking tired but determined, Zelensky spoke in a video message posted on his Twitter account.
"I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth," he said.
"Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this."
Russian president Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.