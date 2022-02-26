Europe

198 civilians killed in Russian invasion: Ukraine

AFP
Kyiv, Ukraine
A Ukrainian service member is seen at the site of a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of 26 February, 2022
Ukraine's health minister said Saturday that 198 civilians, including three children, have been killed so far by Russian forces attacking the pro-Western country.

"Unfortunately, according to operative data, at the hands of the invaders we have 198 dead, including 3 children, 1,115 wounded, including 33 children," Health Minister Viktor Lyashko wrote on Facebook

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said Ukraine's force had halted the Kremlin's push to capture Kyiv and oust him and urged Russians to pressure leader Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion.

Speaking in a new video address, Zelensky accused Moscow of seeking to overthrow him and establish a puppet state in Ukraine.

"We've derailed their plan," the 44-year-old leader said, stressing that the Ukrainian army was in control of the capital Kyiv and main cities around it.

Zelensky said Russians have deployed "missiles, fighters, drones, artillery, armoured vehicles, saboteurs, and airborne forces" against Ukraine and have hit "residential areas."

In the meantime, Ukrainian forces repulsed a Russian attack on Kyiv but "sabotage groups" infiltrated the capital, officials said Saturday as a defiant president Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Ukraine would never give in.

On the third day of an invasion that Ukraine said has killed 198 civilians including three children, Russia also brushed off the barrage of Western sanctions and said it had fired cruise missiles at military targets.

Wearing olive green military-style clothing and looking tired but determined, Zelensky spoke in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

"I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth," he said.

"Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this."

Russian president Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.

