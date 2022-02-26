198 civilians killed in Russian invasion: Ukraine

Ukraine's health minister said Saturday that 198 civilians, including three children, have been killed so far by Russian forces attacking the pro-Western country.

"Unfortunately, according to operative data, at the hands of the invaders we have 198 dead, including 3 children, 1,115 wounded, including 33 children," Health Minister Viktor Lyashko wrote on Facebook

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said Ukraine's force had halted the Kremlin's push to capture Kyiv and oust him and urged Russians to pressure leader Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion.