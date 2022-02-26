Russia’s Ukraine attack forces Beijing into diplomatic dance

Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which China refuses to condemn or even call an invasion, has sent Beijing into a diplomatic scramble to limit blowback while standing by a partner with which it has grown increasingly close in opposition to the West.

China has repeatedly called for dialogue, with foreign minister Wang Yi telling senior European officials in a flurry of telephone calls on Friday that China respects countries’ sovereignty, including Ukraine’s, but that Russia’s concerns about NATO’s eastward expansion should be properly addressed.

After one call between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, China said Putin was willing to engage in “high-level” dialogue with Ukraine and the Kremlin later said Putin was ready to send a delegation to Minsk for talks with representatives of Ukraine.