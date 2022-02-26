Ukrainian, Russian forces fight over capital Kyiv

Ukrainian soldiers repulsed a Russian attack in the capital, the military said early Saturday, only hours after president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow would attempt to take Kyiv before dawn.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe.

Western nations announced personal sanctions targeting Putin as his soldiers were advancing into Ukraine Friday, with Zelensky urging the nation to defend itself.

“This night will be more difficult than the day. Many cities of our state are under attack,” Zelensky had said.