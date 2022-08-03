US directly involved in Ukraine war: Russia

Russia has accused the United States of direct involvement in the Ukraine war, while the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Moscow’s invasion is due to be inspected in Turkey on Wednesday.

Russia’s defence ministry, headed by an ally of president Vladimir Putin, said comments made by Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy head of military intelligence, to Britain’s Telegraph newspaper showed that Washington was entangled in the conflict despite assertions it was limiting its role to arms supplies.

Skibitsky told the paper there was consultation between U.S. and Ukrainian intelligence officials before strikes and Washington had an effective veto on intended targets, but that U.S. officials were not providing direct targeting information.