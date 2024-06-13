G7 leaders reach 'political deal' on new Ukraine funds: US

G7 leaders agreed at a summit in Italy Thursday on a new $50-billion loan for Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets, a US official said.

"We have political agreement at the highest levels for this deal," a senior Biden administration official said on condition of anonymity.

"And it is $50 billion this year that will be committed to Ukraine."

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Italy, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Japan on Thursday began two days of summit talks in Puglia, southern Italy.

Increasing support for Ukraine -- now in the third year of its war with Russia -- was top of the agenda, with President Volodymyr Zelensky joining for a special session Thursday.

The EU agreed earlier this year to help Kyiv using the profits from the interest on Russian central bank assets frozen by Western allies.