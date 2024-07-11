NATO begins sending F-16 jets in new support for Ukraine

Biden individually welcomed the other 31 leaders of the alliance before urging them to keep pace with Russia’s military production, which has stepped up sharply in the two years since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

“We can -- and will -- defend every inch of NATO territory and we’ll do it together,” Biden told the North Atlantic Council, the formal decision-making body of the alliance, at Washington’s convention center as the city sweltered under a heat wave.

Biden announced that Denmark and the Netherlands had begun sending US-made F-16 jets to Ukraine -- making good on a key promise last year to Kyiv, which has struggled to gain parity in the air with Russia.

He earlier announced new air defense systems for Ukraine and said the United States had agreed to place long-range missiles periodically in Germany.