What next after Spain’s inconclusive vote?

The conservative Popular Party (PP) came first as predicted by the polls, but won far fewer mandates than expected -- taking 136 of the parliament’s 350 seats.

Even with the 33 seats won by the far-right Vox, its sole possible ally, the two parties will fall short of the 176 seats needed for a working majority.

PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo has pledged to work to form a government, and urged the Socialists and other parties not to “block” his efforts.

“The problem for the PP is that it needs the support of Vox and other parties to govern,” said Antonio Barroso, an analyst at political consultancy Teneo.

But even right-wing regional parties like the Basque nationalist PNV “will probably find it very hard to support a government that includes Vox,” which strongly opposes regional autonomy, he added.

The PP could also seek to form a minority government but for that it would need the Socialists to abstain during any investiture vote in parliament -- which Sanchez’s party has already ruled out.