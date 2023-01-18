Ukraine interior minister among 16 dead in helicopter crash

Ukraine's interior minister was among 16 people, including two children, who were killed when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kyiv, officials said Wednesday.

In a video that circulated online from the aftermath of the incident, cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by a fire.

There were no immediate details on the cause of the crash.

"In total, 16 people are currently known to have died," the head of national police, Igor Klymenko, said.