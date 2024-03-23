Moscow concert hall attack death toll rises to 93

Russia on Saturday said it had arrested 11 people -- including four gunmen -- over the attack on a Moscow concert hall claimed by Islamic State, as the death toll rose to 93.

Camouflaged assailants opened fire at the packed Crocus City Hall in Moscow's northern suburb of Krasnogorsk on Friday evening ahead of a concert by Soviet-era rock band Piknik in the deadliest attack in Russia for at least a decade.

Russia's FSB security service said some of the perpetrators had fled towards the Russia-Ukraine border, adding that the assailants had "appropriate contacts" in the country, according to a statement cited by state-run news agencies.

It did not provide further details.

The Kremlin said the head of the FSB security service had informed President Vladimir Putin about the arrests, while authorities warned the number of fatalities was set to keep rising, with more than 100 still hospitalised.