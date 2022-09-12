Ukraine reclaims swathes of territory as Russian troops fall back

Ukraine on Sunday accused Russia of causing sweeping power cuts in the east of the country, as Kyiv announced fresh gains in its counter-offensive, including the recapture of the key city of Izyum.

Ukraine's nuclear energy agency had already said the final reactor at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station and a focal point of the conflict, had been shut off as a safety measure.

Russian president Vladimir Putin meanwhile warned that Ukrainian attacks near the station could have "catastrophic consequences".

Later Sunday, large areas of eastern Ukraine were plunged into power cuts, which Ukrainian officials blamed on Russia.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of having deliberately hit civilian infrastructure.