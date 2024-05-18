Russia presses offensive into Ukraine but holds off key city

Russian forces pressed ahead Friday with an offensive into northeast Ukraine but President Vladimir Putin said there were no current plans to occupy the key city of Kharkiv.

On a trip to China, Putin said the latest assault was direct retaliation for Ukraine's shelling of Russia's border regions and his country was trying to create a "security zone".

Over two years into Russia's invasion, he added there was no intention, at this stage, to take Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the border. More than one million people still live there.

Russia launched the surprise offensive into Ukraine's northeast on May 10, sending thousands of troops across the border and unleashing artillery fire on several settlements.

Both countries said Russian troops were still advancing, but Ukraine warned heavy fighting lay ahead.

Russia's defence ministry said its army had "liberated 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region over the last week... and continues to advance deep into enemy defences."