Princess Diana's sporty Ford Escort sells for £737,000

A sporty Ford Escort that was once princess Diana's runabout sold at auction for £737,000 on Saturday, a few days before the 25th anniversary of her death.

The modest car, with just 24,961 miles (40,000 km) on the clock, went under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions in Warwickshire in central England.

Bidders from Dubai, the United States and Britain held a heated bidding war for the one-of-a-kind model, resulting in a sale to a buyer from Alderley Edge, an upmarket village in northern England that is home to many Premier League footballers.