US, Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine, answering Kyiv’s pleas

The United States was expected to announce as soon as Wednesday that it will send heavy tanks to Ukraine, and Germany has decided to do the same, sources said, a reversal that Kyiv has said would reshape its war with Russia.

Hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy turned 45 on Wednesday, he pressed allies to move forward with providing his forces with more than five to 15 modern tanks.

“Discussions must be concluded with decisions,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “Decisions on real strengthening of our defence against terrorists. Allies have the required number of tanks.”

Just days after arguing against granting Kyiv’s requests, Washington was ready to start a process that would eventually send M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, two US officials told Reuters on Tuesday. A third official said the US commitment could total about 30 tanks delivered over the coming months.