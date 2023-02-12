Scholz's Social Democrats risk upset at Berlin vote rerun

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats face the prospect of an embarrassing loss on Sunday during the rerun of a chaotic 2021 regional election in Berlin.

The German capital, one of the country's 16 federal states, has been ordered by the courts to return to the ballot boxes as the last vote on September 26, 2021, failed to meet basic democratic standards.

Opinion polls in the run-up to the election put the CDU conservative opposition in pole position, ahead of Scholz's SPD, who came first in 2021.

If the trend is confirmed, it would mark the first time in over 20 years that the CDU has topped the regional vote in the capital.