Russian parliament to look at revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty: Speaker

Russia on Friday indicated it was moving swiftly towards revoking its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty after President Vladimir Putin held out the possibility of resuming nuclear testing.

Putin on Thursday said Russia’s nuclear doctrine - which sets out the conditions under which he would press the nuclear button - did not need updating but that he was not yet ready to say whether or not Russia needed to resume nuclear tests.

The Kremlin chief said that Russia could look at revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) as the United States had signed it but not ratified.