Serbian prime minister resigns, after months of anti-corruption protests

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned on Tuesday, following months of mass demonstrations over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.

The Balkan country has been rocked by regular protests in the wake of the deadly disaster at the train station in the northern city of Novi Sad that killed 15 people, following extensive renovations at the facility.

The collapse has ignited long-standing anger across Serbia over corruption and the alleged lack of oversight on construction projects.

"My irrevocable decision is to resign from the position of prime minister," Vucevic told a press conference in Belgrade.

"I had a long meeting with the president of Serbia this morning... we talked about everything, and he accepted my arguments," he added.

"So in order to avoid further complicating things, so we do not further raise tensions in society, I made this decision."