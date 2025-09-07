Russia hits Ukraine with biggest air attack of war, sets govt building ablaze

Just after sunrise, thick smoke could be seen rising into the clear blue sky from the burning top floor of the main government building, located in the historic Pecherskyi district, Reuters witnesses said.

Elsewhere in Kyiv, residential apartments were hit and damaged, with dozens of residents wrapped in blankets gathering on the streets outside to survey the damage to their homes as rescue workers fought to extinguish the flames.

The attack underlined growing pessimism in Ukraine and among allies that the war can be ended any time soon, with Russian President Vladimir Putin resisting calls for a ceasefire and emboldened by strengthening relations with China.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has expressed growing frustration with Moscow since he met Putin last month, but has so far resisted imposing tougher sanctions on Russia as a way of bringing Moscow to the negotiating table.

On Friday, he said he was still working on security guarantees for Ukraine that he said would help bring an end to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two.