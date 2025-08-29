Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Europe must clearly define security guarantee

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a group of European leaders on Thursday it was important to produce a clear definition of security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a plan to secure a peace settlement with Russia after 3-1/2 years of war.

The virtual meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki and the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Denmark was organised in Poland and followed an overnight Russian attack on Kyiv that local officials said killed 22 people.