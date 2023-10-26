Moscow test fires missiles, practising retaliatory nuclear strike 

It was not clear from Shoigu's comments if the test had already taken place.

The Kremlin said ballistic missiles had been fired in the Russian Far North.

"Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian armed forces, Vladimir Putin, a training exercise was conducted with the forces and equipment of ground, sea and air components of nuclear deterrent forces," it said in a statement.

It said one of the missiles was fired from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Russian north and that another missile was fired from a nuclear-powered submarine in the Barents Sea.

Moscow said "long range Tu-95Ms planes" took part in the training.

It added that the drills checked the "level of preparedness of military command and control bodies."

The exercises came hours after Moscow edged closer to revoking its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban treaty.

The landmark agreement outlaws all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons.