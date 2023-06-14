78 migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece

At least 78 migrants died after their fishing boat sank off the Peloponnese, Greece's coastguard said Wednesday, as fears mounted that the death toll could rise to hundreds.

Some 100 people were rescued after the boat capsized in international waters in the Ionian Sea in an operation complicated by strong winds, the coastguard said.

A migration ministry source told AFP that according to the coastguard there could have been "hundreds" of people on the fishing boat.

"We fear there will be a very large number of missing persons," the official said.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) acknowledged fears of a large number of missing people, noting in a tweet: "We fear more lives were lost. Initial reports suggest up to 400 people were onboard."

Other Greek officials said survivors had claimed up to 750 people may have been crammed on the fishing boat.

Greece's head of state, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, immediately travelled to the port of Kalamata to confer with senior officials on the rescue and accommodation response.

Greece is currently under an interim government until 25 June elections. The leaders of the two main parties, former conservative prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and leftist rival Alexis Tsipras, suspended campaign speeches scheduled for Wednesday.