'Mega-strike' disrupts travel in Germany

A major strike brought much of Germany's air traffic, rail service and commuter lines to a halt on Monday as workers demand wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation.

Workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and metro lines throughout much of Europe's top economy heeded a call by the Verdi and EVG unions for the 24-hour walkout.

"A labour struggle that has no impact is toothless," Verdi boss Frank Werneke told public broadcaster Phoenix.